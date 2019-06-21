Canon Medical Systems USA is showcasing its new line of ultrasound systems, the Aplio a-series, at this year’s American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) annual meeting.

Image: Canon’s new Aplio series of Ultrasound systems. Photo: Courtesy of Canon Medical Systems, USA.

The new platform delivers high performance in cardiac imaging, among a full host of clinical uses, at an affordable price point. Among its broad range of capabilities, the Aplio a-series, which includes the a550 and a450, was designed with the imaging, ergonomics and workflow capabilities of Canon Medical’s premium ultrasound systems in mind, including its unique a-Beam technology to deliver high-definition images and advanced penetration to enable cardiologists to see more for quick and reliable diagnoses. Additional details on the platform include:

High-end image quality that seamlessly integrates into workflow for a wide range of everyday imaging needs, including high-resolution 2D imaging with depth and detail for challenging scanning situations

Support for sonographers’ health with intuitive controls for easy operation and stress-free ergonomics for various patient exams with help from Canon Medical’s Healthy Sonographer™ Program – a CME accredited training and web support offering.

Wide range of qualitative and quantitative tools thanks to iSense technology which enables easy operation and more objective, reproducible results. Advanced applications like AutoEF and Strain Imaging (Wall Motion Tracking), available on the Aplio a550, provide clinicians with the ability to meet a broad range of clinical needs.

“With our customers and patients in mind, we designed the Aplio a-series by integrating industry-leading imaging technologies, advanced applications and intuitive controls all at an affordable price point,” said Dan Skyba, director, Ultrasound Business Unit, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “The platform offers a complete solution that delivers diagnostic confidence over a wide range of cardiovascular imaging needs, empowering cardiologists to easily perform both routine and complicated imaging exams to advance patient care.”

The Aplio a-series is part of Canon Medical’s suite of Collaborative Imaging tools which puts integrated imaging intelligence at the center of a patient’s journey. The initiative fuses multiple diagnostic imaging modalities with leading clinical applications to deliver holistic, optimized patient information to clinicians at the point of care.

Canon Medical Systems is showcasing the new Aplio a-series ultrasound systems at this year’s American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) 2019 annual meeting in Orlando, Fla., June 21 – 25, 2019 (Booth #709).

Source: Company Press Release