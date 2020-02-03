Under the terms of the agreement, Candela will become the exclusive global commercial partner for the Exceed medical microneedling system of MT.DERM

MT.DERM offers microneedling, micropigmentation and tattoo devices in over 50 countries. (Credit: Pixabay /Kelsey Vere)

US-based medical aesthetic device company Candela has signed an agreement with German firm MT.DERM to commercialise the latter’s medical microneedling products worldwide.

Based in Berlin, MT.DERM offers microneedling, micropigmentation and tattoo devices in over 50 countries under the brands of amiea, amiea med, VYTAL and Cheyenne.

Powered by its brand amiea med, the Exceed system is claimed as the first dual-indicated, FDA-cleared medical microneedling device for the treatment of both facial wrinkles and facial acne scar reduction. The system has also secured CE mark.

Candela CEO Geoffrey Crouse said: “We are delighted to enter into a partnership with MT.DERM, based on their superior engineering and deep understanding of needling technology.

“Microneedling is an essential component of any medical aesthetics practice. The addition of the Exceed medical microneedling system strengthens Candela’s product portfolio, which continues to provide customers the most comprehensive offering of best-in-class medical aesthetic technologies.”

Candela also manufactures the Profound system

Candela also manufactures and distributes the only real-time, temperature-controlled, long pulse radiofrequency (RF) microneedling device known as the Profound system.

The Exceed medical microneedling system further boosts Candela’s existing microneedling portfolio and helps the firm for growing market penetration.

MT.DERM founder and CEO Joern Kluge said: “MT.DERM’s value of quality and engineering excellence, partnered with Candela’s commitment to “Science, Results, Trust” along with their global customer support capability and commercial strength make this an ideal partnership for us.

“Candela and MT.DERM jointly have the industry experience and reputation to make the Exceed device a leader in the mechanical microneedling global market.”

Headquartered in Massachusetts, US, Candela has an extensive product portfolio and a global distribution footprint.

The firm’s technology allows physicians to offer superior solutions for a wide range of medical aesthetic applications such as hair removal, wrinkle reduction, tattoo removal, women’s health treatments, facial resurfacing, traumatic and surgical scar treatments, etc.