US Medical Innovations (USMI) parent firm Canady Life Sciences has acquired French robotic surgical company Endocontrol for an undisclosed sum.

Image: Canady Life Sciences has acquired robotic surgical firm Endocontrol. Photo: courtesy of hin255 at FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Canady Life Sciences will bring US Medical Innovations and US Patent Innovations under its corporate umbrella in an move to integrate and expand its business and products.

Based in La Tronche and established in 2006, Endocontrol is involved in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of robotic assisted solutions for mini-invasive and laparoscopic surgery.

The company provides a motorized robotic endoscopic positioner for laparoscopy through voice or foot, as well as an ultra-compact motorized uterus positioner (VIKY system) for gynecologic surgery.

Endocontrol has also designed a 5mm motorized articulated surgery instrument (JAIMY system) that offers access to intra-abdominal areas, and robotic needle holder.

According to the company, Endocontrol robotic technology is protected by 10 patents and various trademarks and has marketed more than 200 robots across the globe.

The VIKY M is used in gynecological, urological and general laparoscopic surgery, while VIKY XS is used in pediatric, thoracic and laparoscopic surgery. VIKY X is provided with a larger diameter for use in single-port and single-incision laparoscopic surgery.

JAIMY robotic needle holder 5mm is designed for use in colorectal surgery, partial nephrectomy, radical prostatectomy, gastrectomy, esophagectomy and bariatric bypass surgery.

The VIKY system secured FDA and CE mark approvals, while the JAIMY is CE mark approved. Its robotic systems are available in 15 countries, including the US, Europe, Southeast, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

USMI CEO Dr Jerome Canady said: “The Endocontrol acquisition will accelerate USMI’s entrance into the robotic surgical market. This acquisition will increase our Intellectual Patent Portfolio to over 195 patents and filings globally.

“This voice-operated technology will be used with Canady Robotic Optical Navigation System (CRONS). CRONS will deliver our Cold Plasma Energy Beam technology for ablation of cancer at the surgical site without the use of the human hand.”

USMI is a life science, biomedical and robotic device company that offers new technologies for the development of advanced medical devices to treat patients.