UK-based Bupa Cromwell Hospital and Oncology specialist GenesisCare have formed a new partnership, under which GenesisCare’s radiotherapy expertise is brought to London through Bupa Cromwell Hospital.

Image: The partnership officially starts in August 2019 to provide patients with the only MR Linac in London. Photo: Courtesy of sungmin cho from Pixabay.

Bupa said that the partnership is based on its existing collaboration with GenesisCare in Australia where a cardiology database was co-developed.

The collaboration is aimed at enhancing the Bupa Cromwell Hospital’s radiotherapy services in London, to meet the growing demand for high quality oncology treatment and create a recognised centre of excellence.

The new centre for excellence is expected to be named as ‘GenesisCare Centre for Radiotherapy at Cromwell Hospital’.

The expanding radiotherapy services through the collaboration is set to provide a comprehensive combination of treatment options for all tumour groups, with integrated clinical pathways.

Bupa Cromwell Hospital director Phil Luce said: “We want Bupa Cromwell Hospital to be a centre of excellence in oncology.

“This partnership with GenesisCare will ensure our patients have fast access to market-leading radiotherapy services which caters to their individual needs. Working with GenesisCare means we will continue to deliver the outstanding treatment our patients expect and deserve.”

The new centre is expected to feature an innovative technology that includes an advanced MRI-Guided Linac and a Varian Edge. The technology will replace the tomotherapy machine for radiotherapy and a Gamma Knife Icon system for radiosurgery.

The partnership will officially start in August 2019 to provide patients with the only MR Linac in London used outside of research purposes.

Bupa said that the new technology significantly improves the radiotherapy outcomes through more precise targeting of tumours, including those of the pancreas, liver, lung, prostate and breast. For most patients, it will reduce treatment time by more than half and minimise side effects.

GenesisCare is planning to invest in team training and technology at Bupa Cromwell Hospital to improve the treatment pathway, using ‘Service of the Future’ model, developed by combining best practices from some of the leading oncology hospitals and technology companies.

GenesisCare CEO Dan Collins said: “Delivering better outcomes and rapid access for patients is how we started and will always be our mission. The partnership with Bupa means we’re able to deliver on that goal in London – for the many local and international patients who will access our care.

“We will be bringing the world’s most innovative technologies and working with the very best doctors in oncology to provide the highest quality, evidence-based care. Our future together is exciting, and we are looking forward to keeping everyone updated on our progress.”