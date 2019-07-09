Bruker has acquired preclinical and molecular imaging research software provider PMOD Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Image: Serotonin receptor density in human brain for study of psychiatric disorders. Photo: courtesy of A. Hahn, M. Savli, R. Lanzenberger, Medical University of Vienna, Austria.

PMOD offers research-use-only software for preclinical and molecular imaging, with a primary focus on molecular quantification and pharmacokinetic modelling.

PMOD, which was established 2003 as a University Hospital Zuerich spin-off, is based in Zurich and manages innovative development team in Warsaw of Poland.

Bruker’s preclinical imaging division president Dr Wulf Jung said: “With the PMOD acquisition, Bruker is broadening its support for translational research with outstanding imaging tools, from highest-performance preclinical MRI, PET/SPECT and microCT systems to state-of-the-art software.”

PMOD’s software is mostly used for the analysis of positron emission tomography (PET) studies in neurology, cardiology and oncology.

The firm provides solutions for image registration, automated volume-of-interest definition in neurology, oncology and cardiology, as well as radiomics feature extraction, 3D image visualization and computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modelling.

Bruker said that the acquisition shows its commitment to provide advanced end-to-end solutions that make image analysis and quantitative knowledge extraction in nuclear molecular imaging research more productive and precise.

Under the deal, PMOD will continue to be managed by its senior management team, as well as its software continues to remain vendor-neutral and platform-independent.

PMOD is said to expand Bruker’s portfolio of imaging software for clinical research and further strengthens its expertise in nuclear molecular imaging.

Bruker’s portfolio now comprises of two major imaging research software packages, including ParaVision 360 and PMOD, used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and nuclear molecular imaging (NMI) translational research.

PMOD CEO Dr Cyrill Burger said: “Our team is delighted to join Bruker, a leading provider of preclinical imaging solutions renowned for their innovation and dedication to excellence.

“Our combined expertise will accelerate the development and integration of novel molecular imaging applications, answering the growing demand for innovative research tools by translational scientists.”

Bruker offers scientific instruments, analytical and diagnostic solutions to scientists for exploring life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels.