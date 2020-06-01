Bruker’s scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels

Bruker introduces MALDI-2 Source on timsTOF fleX. (Credit: Business Wire)

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announces a major advance in matrix-assisted laser desorption ionization (MALDI) with the launch of the world’s first commercial MALDI-2 post-ionization (PI) source, which is now available as an option on the timsTOF fleX™ ESI/MALDI mass spectrometer. The novel MALDI-2 technology can offer one or two orders of magnitude higher sensitivity for many small molecules and lipids. MALDI-2 increases the applications range of MALDI mass spectrometry and imaging even further.

Moreover, Bruker launches additional unique TIMS/PASEF-enabled 4D proteomics methods that leverage the large-scale, real-time availability of accurate collision cross sections (CCS) for tens of thousands of measured peptides per 4D nanoLC-CCS-MS/MS run. These new methods and software include prm-PASEF, short-gradient dia-PASEF, MOMA, and ‘Run and Done’ proteomics using a novel GPU-based real-time search engine. In addition to further enhanced peptide, protein and PTM identification, these CCS-enabled innovations allow for sustained, ultra-high sensitivity LFQ performance, and for truly high-throughput methods for 4D proteomics, 4D lipidomics and 4D metabolomics on the exceptionally robust timsTOF Pro platform.

