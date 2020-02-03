SnapWorx provides software solutions for home medical equipment companies

Brightree has agreed to acquire US-based healthcare software company SnapWorx (Credit: Pixabay/Tumisu )

ResMed wholly-owned subsidiary Brightree has agreed to acquire US-based healthcare software company SnapWorx for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Brentwood of Tennessee, SnapWorx is a SaaS company that provides solutions for home medical equipment (HME) companies.

The company offers patient contact management and workflow optimisation for the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) resupply market.

Brightree president and CEO Matt Mellott said: “By adding SnapWorx’s capabilities to our industry-leading resupply program, we’re helping more HMEs keep patients on comfortable, effective CPAP therapy long term, and efficiently optimizing their own resupply business.”

SnapWorx’s solutions will help collect the supporting documentation required for dispensing and billing of CPAP supplies

The solutions offered by SnapWorx focus on patient engagement and automation of workflow to collect the supporting documentation needed for dispensing and billing of CPAP supplies.

Brightree ReSupply’s technology and live-call services along with the SnapWorx software platform are expected to help in establishing an advanced CPAP resupply patient base and offer a comprehensive set of solutions for multi-channel patient engagement and workflow automation.

The combined capabilities will help advance patient therapy adherence and boost operational efficiencies for HME customers.

Under the deal, SnapWorx’s 40 full-time employees will join the Brightree team and its president Emmet Seibels will continue to manage the business.

SnapWorx president Emmet Seibels said: “Brightree is a proven leader in the HME industry, serving thousands of customers and millions of patients.

“We’re excited to join the market leader in enabling opportunities for our customers, deliver better patient care, and to grow and strengthen our own business and technology.”

Brightree is a cloud-based healthcare IT company that offers solutions and services for many organisations in-home medical equipment and pharmacy, home health, hospice, orthotic and prosthetic, home infusion, and rehabilitation home care.

In November 2019, ResMed agreed to acquire US-based long-term post-acute care software provider, MatrixCare, in a deal valued at around $750m.