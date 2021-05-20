The clinical trial will leverage TempTraq device in patients undergoing treatment with CAR T therapies developed by Bristol Myers Squibb

Blue Spark Technologies' TempTraq wireless thermometer. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Blue Spark Technologies announced that Bristol Myers Squibb will use its TempTraq wearable continuous body temperature monitoring device in a US observational trial.

Under the partnership, Blue Spark Technologies’ TempTraq wearable device will be used for multiple myeloma or lymphoma patients who receive a Bristol Myers Squibb CAR T product in the observational trial.

The device will be used to monitor patients across multiple BMS CAR T assets before and after CAR T patients’ infusion with the cell therapy.

The advanced temperature technology offers real-time, continuous temperature data, enabling patients and clinicians to co-monitor for fever, one of the early signs of CRS.

Bristol Myers Squibb is planning to use the TempTraq wearable device at as many as twelve of its cell therapy clinical trial sites across the US.

Bristol Myers Squibb precision medicine vice president Sarah Hersey said: “As we progress into next-generation therapeutics like CAR T cell therapies, patient-centric technologies like TempTraq will become supportive components in creating an ecosystem where the promise of cell therapy can thrive.”

Blue Spark president and chief executive officer John Gannon said: “We are honoured that BMS has decided to partner with Blue Spark on this cutting-edge solution.”

TempTraq is a disposable Bluetooth, wearable temperature monitor, patented by Blue Spark Technologies.

It is designed as a soft, comfortable patch that continuously, safely and comfortably monitors body temperature for up to 72 hours and sends notifications to mobile devices.

TempTraq Connect a HIPAA-compliant cloud service supported by Google Healthcare Cloud Platform, enables the monitoring of body temperature remotely.

The FDA, CE and TGA cleared system can be directly integrated with healthcare provider electronic medical record (EMR) systems and nurse monitoring stations.

The trial explores how technologies like TempTraq, paired with clinical, disease state and scientific expertise will support next-generation products, said Blue Spark.