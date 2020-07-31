Blue Sail entered the cardiovascular arena after acquisition of Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (abbr. Biosensors), who has been developing and distributing critical care catheter systems and related devices used during heart surgery and intensive care

BLUE SAIL MEDICAL CO., LTD. (Blue Sail) opened its Blue Sail Shanghai Innovation Center (BSIC) in July 2020 at ATLATL Innovation Center, which built the customized GMP facility after a 10-month effort.

Blue Sail is the world’s largest vinyl glove enterprise (Shenzhen SE code: 002382). Blue Sail entered the cardiovascular arena after acquisition of Biosensors International Group, Ltd. (abbr. Biosensors), who has been developing and distributing critical care catheter systems and related devices used during heart surgery and intensive care. They have been working on drug-eluting stents, drug-coated stents, and bare metal stents, as well as angioplasty catheters for the treatment of coronary artery disease, offering interventional devices and solutions for patients living with coronary artery disease.

BSIC is located at the center of ZhangJiang High Tech Park, which is the hub of Medtech industry in China. “Leveraging the policy and talent resources in ZJ High Tech Park, BSIC will plays a key role in Bluesail’s global R&D system,” said Wenjing Liu, Chairman of Bluesail Medical. “BSIC will cooperate with R&D teams in Singapore and Germany to develop future products for coronary and structural heart segments, as well as starting the development of peripheral and neurovascular products from scratch.”

In the near future, Bluesail will have four product lines in the innovation center: Coronary intervention products, Structural heart products, Peripheral vascular products, and Neurovascular products.

With the concept of mutual building and sharing, Blue Sail built the platform for both health protection and health care via industry investment and venture capital. Blue Sail is committed to developing a world-class leading enterprise in the comprehensive medical industry as a famous brand trusted by the public.

“As the first medical device team in ATLATL, BSIC will affect our ecosystem,” said Dr. PC Zhu, the founder of ATLATL, which provides state-of-the-art facilities, advanced instruments, professional operations support, skilled laboratory personnel, on-site CROs, and the most creative module research services. “Partnering with BSIC, ATLATL will help commercialize more medical device companies, eventually benefitting the global healthcare industry.”

