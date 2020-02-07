BioVentrix is a privately held medical device company aimed at improving the treatments available for congestive heart failure (CHF) caused by ischemic cardiomyopathy

The NUB process enables participating German hospitals to receive full reimbursement. (Credit: Reaper DZ/Pixabay.)

BioVentrix, Inc., developer of the first transcatheter device for left ventricular remodeling after a heart attack, today announced it received renewal of the highest priority reimbursement in Germany for the Revivent TC™ TransCatheter Ventricular Enhancement System by achieving the NUB Status 1 designation from InEk, the German Institute for Hospital Remuneration.

The NUB process enables participating German hospitals to receive full reimbursement plus a supplemental payment when utilizing groundbreaking medical technologies not listed in the existing German healthcare system. NUB Status 1 was only assigned to a handful of innovative technologies. This is the fourth consecutive year that the Revivent TC System has achieved this status in 100+ hospitals in Germany.

“Achieving the highest possible reimbursement level in Germany again this year demonstrates that the German healthcare system recognizes the impact that the Revivent TC System is having on heart failure patients with few options,” said Kenneth Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of BioVentrix. “We are gratified to not only be able to improve the hearts of patients who need help, but to also do it in a way that improves the economics of treating heart failure.”

Less Invasive Ventricular Enhancement, or the LIVE™ Therapy, uses the Revivent TC System to exclude scar tissue on the left ventricle that has occurred from a heart attack so the healthy portion of the heart can operate more efficiently. Micro-anchors are implanted and designed to remodel the heart to a more normal shape and size and reduce wall stress, which has been shown to improve blood flow throughout the body.1

Source: Company Press Release