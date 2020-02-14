Biotricity’s new ECG Analysis Software is engineered to improve analysis and identify anomalies by parsing through data trends and pinpointing information from which actionable insights can be gleaned

The US FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (Credit: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

Biotricity, a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, announced today that it has filed a 510(k) application for US FDA clearance for its next generation, advanced ECG analysis software. The Company anticipates receiving a clearance by end of May 2020.

Biotricity’s new ECG Analysis Software is engineered to improve analysis and identify anomalies by parsing through data trends and pinpointing information from which actionable insights can be gleaned. When fully cleared and implemented, the new AI driven software will significantly reduce the current human capital requirements for such tasks, reducing analysis time from 5 minutes to 30 seconds. This tenfold improvement will allow the company to divert valuable human resources to more high-level operations.

“Our advanced ECG software is designed to extend the capabilities of our remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform by driving scalability up and costs down,” said Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder and CEO. “We believe that this will allow us to further differentiate ourselves within the growing remote monitoring marketplace.”

The Company is vested in developing and adding value to its RPM platform in order to diversify its product offerings. Having successfully entered the cardiac monitoring market with its flagship product Bioflux®, Biotricity plans to expand into telemedicine and adjacent connected healthcare markets, including hypertension, fetal monitoring, sleep apnea, and COPD.

The addition of its ECG analysis software will enrich the Company’s RPM platform and could increase profitability and eventually help achieve higher volume from new products.

