The Acu-Corona 2.0/3.0 Kits are real-time PCR assays that will help detect SARS-CoV-2 extracted from patient samples

Biotecon’s Acu-Corona COVID-19 detection kits. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/BIOTECON Diagnostics GmbH)

Biotecon Diagnostics has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with an undisclosed Singaporean company to supply coronavirus detection kits to major markets across the world.

The agreement has been signed to supply large quantities of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 detection kits in short timeframes to all global markets.

The Acu-Corona 2.0/3.0 Kits are real-time PCR assays developed to help detect SARS-CoV-2 extracted from patient samples.

Designed to specifically detect SARS-CoV-2 virus, the real-time multiplex real-time PCR can run on multiple commonly used real-time PCR instruments such as LightCycler 480 II, Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast and CFX96.

The test can also differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and other typical respiratory infections

The test, which is included with internal controls, holds the capacity to differentiate between SARS-CoV-2 and other typical respiratory infections based on the requirement.

Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia have been excluded from the worldwide exclusive distribution agreement.

The test is CE-IVD pending and approved for research use only. Its emergency use authorisation (EUA) is also pending with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Early detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus will help in the designing of national-wide quarantine and treatment programmes, in addition containing the further epidemiological spreading of the disease.

Biotecon Diagnostics chief business officer Alois Schneiderbauer said: “Our collaboration has vastly accelerated the availability of this rapid, high-throughput assay that is easy-to-use, reliable, cost-effective and allows up to 94 patient samples per 1.5 hours.

“As a key player in the field of real-time PCR diagnostics, we have responded to the global pandemic by launching our Magnetic Preparation Kit VI for viral RNA extraction and purification.”

Recently, Sense Biodetection has joined forces with Phillips-Medisize to scale-up the production of instrument-free, point-of-care molecular diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2, a virus that causes COVID-19.