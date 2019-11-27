BioSig Technologies signs new licencing agreements with Mayo Clinic

Under the new licencing agreements, the companies will focus on previously untapped arrhythmia treatments

Image: PURE EP System developed by BioSig Technologies. Photo: Courtesy of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

BioSig Technologies, a Connecticut-based medical device-maker announced that the company and its subsidiary have signed three new patent licencing agreements with Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

As per the agreements, BioSig Technologies plans to develop a new product pipeline to complement the features of its first product PURE EP system and to develop solutions for new ways to treat automatic nervous system disease.

The new research and development pipeline will include hardware, software, and algorithmic solutions, which will be integrated into PURE EP platform technology.

The PURE EP system is a computerised system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

On 21 November this year, the company had initiated patient enrolment in its first clinical trial for the PURE EP System at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, Texas.

BioSig Technologies chairman and CEO Kenneth Londoner said: “Sustainable innovation in medicine goes beyond individual products and entails consistent approach to improving the way therapies are delivered. A significant part of our R&D efforts is dedicated to basic science to advance understanding of arrhythmia origination and analysis of the spectrum of other conditions which often accompany heart disease.

“Mayo Clinic’s mission to providing the best care through integrated clinical practice, research and education deeply resonates with BioSig’s own mission to lead through innovation in bioelectronic medicine, and we are pleased to unveil this new, exciting, chapter in our Company’s development.”

The collaboration between BioSig and Mayo Clinic began in 2017

In 2017, BioSig Technologies had signed a 10-year collaboration agreement with Mayo Clinic.

BioSig aims to take the licenced intellectual properties and products that were developed by Mayo Clinic over the last decade, through FDA approval, manufacturing and commercialisation.