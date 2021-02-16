The facility will include extrusion, injection moulding, micro metal processing and cleanroom assembly process

The expansion is expected to double the number of the company's Costa Rican employees over the next three years. (Credit: Biomerics)

Medical device contract manufacturer Biomerics has announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations in Costa Rica, with the start of construction on a new facility.

Biomerics has broken ground on a new greenfield facility at the La Zeta Free Trade Zone in Cartago. The groundbreaking ceremony was jointly held with La Zeta and CINDE.

Located next to the company’s current operations, the new greenfield plant features extrusion, injection moulding, micro metal processing and cleanroom assembly process.

With a total area of 110,000ft², the new facility’s construction is said to reflect Biomerics vertically integrated full-service business model.

The greenfield site consists of engineering labs, quality inspection labs, controlled environment manufacturing, office space, class 7 clean rooms, packaging, and warehouse facilities.

Biomerics stated that the expansion is in support of active transfer programmes with strategic customers and is expected to double its number of Costa Rican employees over the next three years.

The company is planning to complete the construction of the facility by the end of fourth quarter this year.

At present, Biomerics employs 175 people at its 50,000ft² plant that is used for extrusion, laser processing, high volume assembly, and packaging operations.

Biomerics CEO Travis Sessions said: “This expansion is in line with our vision to be the leading interventional contract manufacturer.

“Customers have requested that we build a vertically integrated operation in Costa Rica to provide cost-effective high volume manufacturing for the interventional market.”

Established in 1993, Biomerics serves customers in the interventional cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and advanced surgical markets.

The company offers engineering development services, technical transfer manufacturing services, and contract manufacturing services for finished medical devices.

Biomerics has expertise in biomaterials, injection moulding, extrusion, micro metals processing, medical balloons, catheter assembly, and finished packaging.