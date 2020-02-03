Under the first phase of the partnership, Biofourmis' artificial intelligence(AI)-powered RhythmAnalytics will be integrated with ImagineMIC's remote management technology

Biofourmis partners with ImagineMIC to pioneer collaborative remote patient monitoring model. (Credit: FreeImages.com/M. H).

Digital therapeutics provider Biofourmis has entered into a partnership with ImagineMIC to improve cardiac outcomes and reduce treatment costs.

Based in the US, ImagineMIC offers chronic care management through remote monitoring services and HIPAA-compliant technology.

Under the first phase of the partnership, Biofourmis’ artificial intelligence(AI)-powered RhythmAnalytics will integrate with ImagineMIC’s remote management technology.

ImagineMIC’s technology is monitored by clinicians located in its Monitoring Intervention Center (MIC) in New York.

FDA-cleared RhythmAnalytics, part of Biofourmis’ Biovitals platform, employs improved deep learning architecture to detect dozens of cardiac arrhythmias.

RhythmAnalytics will offer medical decision support for the emergency healthcare professionals in the MIC, who remotely monitor patients with chronic conditions.

Biofourmis CEO Kuldeep Singh Rajput said: “This is a scalable partnership that is starting with cardiology, which could ultimately be applied to a number of chronic conditions and therapeutic areas in various care settings by leveraging various modules within the Biovitals Platform for those applications.”

“We expect to continue improving on these already impressive outcomes by combining ImagineMIC’s newer version of the device with the power of RhythmAnalytics and the Biovitals Platform.

ImagineMIC’s technology makes use of a collaborative, integrated approach to telemedicine that features real-time streaming of hemodynamic data from a wearable sensor and two-lead electrocardiogram (ECG).

According to audited results from a pilot programme carried out in New York, ImagineMIC’s technology has supported a readmission rate of only 6% for patients with congestive heart failure (CHF) in comparison to state and national readmission rate that averages nearly 27%.

ImagineMIC’s wearables provide real-time patient data

ImagineMIC’s wearables offer real-time data on patients’ respiratory rate, oxygen levels, and heart rate, in addition to Bluetooth streams report blood pressure, blood glucose, and weight.

Biofourmis’ AI-powered RhythmAnalytics will assist ImagineMIC’s clinicians by alerting them to over 20 types of cardiac arrhythmias. It will also support beat-by-beat morphology computation that includes ventricular arrhythmias, ventricular ectopic beats and all non-paced arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Biofourmis stated that RhythmAnalytics were trained using more than 4 million ECG recordings gathered from patients using several FDA-cleared ECG monitoring wearables.

ImagineMIC CEO and founder Anthony Bacchi said: “Improving cardiac outcomes and reducing care costs for the ‘silver tsunami’ of seniors in the healthcare system will require a new paradigm of chronic care management that includes 24-hour chronic care management supported with proven, revolutionary technology.

“This collaboration is extremely synergistic, since Biofourmis’ RhythmAnalytics and Biovitals Platform also have been demonstrated to deliver extraordinary results that reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.”