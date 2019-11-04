Tests such as EarlyCDT Lung can help physicians to determine if an incidental pulmonary nodule (IPN) could be potentially cancerous

Image: Employees of Biodesix after acquiring Oncimmune’s assets. Photo: Courtesy of Biodesix Inc/Twitter.

Biodesix has completed the acquisition of the UK-based Oncimmune’s laboratory and incidental pulmonary nodule (IPN) malignancy test in the US, extending its blood-based lung cancer diagnostic portfolio.

The UK company’s commercial and lab operations in the US, including a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) lab in DeSoto, Kansas, have transitioned to Biodesix. The Kansas lab is the sole US provider of the EarlyCDT Lung test.

With the closure of the deal, Biodesix will now offer complementary tests to support physicians to classify patients into distinct nodule management pathways. Tests such as EarlyCDT Lung can help physicians to determine if an incidental pulmonary nodule (IPN) could be potentially cancerous or the Nodify XL2 Test can be used to identify those IPNs with a very low risk of cancer.

In addition to lung nodule management, the EarlyCDT Lung test is expected to have future use in lung cancer screening.

Results from EarlyCDT Lung were presented at IASLC 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona

Results from Early detection of Cancer of the Lung Scotland (ECLS), a controlled study of 12,209 people at high risk of developing cancer, were presented at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2019 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Barcelona.

Biodesix CEO David Brunel said: “Biodesix is a leader in the development and delivery of blood-based diagnostic solutions for lung cancer. The completion of the acquisition of Oncimmune in the U.S. is emblematic of our continued growth in providing support across the continuum of patient lung care.

“Oncimmune shares this commitment, and we are proud to continue our partnership. We are both dedicated to robust science and quality, while putting the individual patient experience first.”

Founded in 2002, Oncimmune launched its platform technology in 2009, followed by first commercial tests, EarlyCDT Lung and EarlyCDT Liver. So far, more than 158,000 tests have been performed for patients worldwide.

The company’s EarlyCDT Lung was used in the largest randomised controlled trial for the early detection of lung cancer using biomarkers, the National Health Service (NHS) ECLS trial of 12,209 high-risk smokers in Scotland.

The test is claimed to have reduced the incidence of patients with late-stage lung cancer or unclassified presentation at diagnosis, compared to standard clinical practice.