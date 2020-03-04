Biodesix is a lung cancer diagnostic solutions company covering the continuum of patient care from early risk classification of lung nodules through treatment guidance in late stage cancer

Nodify CDT test kit. (Credit: Business Wire.)

Biodesix, Inc. a leader in lung cancer diagnostics, is extending its blood-based testing portfolio with the release of the Nodify CDTTM test, designed to help physicians identify patients with lung nodules at high risk of lung cancer.

This launch supplements the Company’s Nodify XL2™ test, which is designed to help identify lung nodules with a very low risk of cancer. Both tests will be offered together as the Nodify LungTM Nodule Risk Assessment strategy, giving physicians the ability to order both tests from a single blood draw.

“We are grateful for Biodesix’s leadership in developing tests that help patients to know, without subjecting them to unnecessary procedures and losing precious time, what their risk level is for lung cancer,” commented Bonnie Addario, Co-Founder and Board Chair for the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer. “This reduces much of the uncertainty that plagues patients from the time a nodule is discovered until a care plan is determined.”

Nodify CDT testing works by harnessing the sophisticated disease detecting capabilities of the patient’s own immune system. The test detects circulating antibody proteins that are generated by the patient’s immune system in the presence of lung cancer. Results will typically be available within a day of blood arriving at Biodesix’s lab in De Soto, KS.

“Between the Nodify CDT and Nodify XL2 tests, we have an opportunity to redefine risk assessment for patients with suspicious lung nodules. With a single blood draw, we can help physicians identify people who are either more or less likely to have lung cancer. Given the short turnaround time of these tests, we can help physicians move patients quickly from lung nodule discovery to a definitive care plan.” said Scott Hutton, Biodesix CEO.

“1.6 million Americans are diagnosed with incidental lung nodules each year; the problem physicians face is that it’s often difficult to determine whether a nodule is cancer or not without the patient undergoing an invasive procedure to get a tissue sample for further testing. These procedures are costly and carry a risk of complications even though many times the nodule is harmless. The alternative is to enter a watchful waiting period where a patient comes in every 3-6 months for follow up scans to see if the nodule grows or changes in a way that indicates it may be cancer. This waiting can cause a stress for the patient and their families. Physicians need better tools to assess the risk of cancer and inform which path to take. Launching the Nodify Lung strategy represents an important step for Biodesix and is driven by our vision of equipping physicians with reliable, actionable data so they can recommend with confidence the right pathway for every patient.”

Source: Company Press Release