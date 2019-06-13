BioCardia announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration has recently issued the Company Patent No: ZL 2014 8 00125575 for ‘Target Site Selection, Entry and Update with Automatic Image Annotation,’ with a term to January 7, 2034.

Image: BioCardia wins patent in China. Photo: Courtesy of PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay

The patent describes the use of software that merges images from magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or computed tomography (CT) with fluoroscopic imaging to plan, document and deliver cell, gene, protein and other therapies using interventional catheter systems. The image-guided technology is designed to enable real time tracking and measurement of therapy delivery, where practitioners can create delivery targets, change orientation, identify regions to avoid, and change course intra-procedure to optimize outcomes.

The Company has patents pending for image-guided technology in the U.S., Europe and Japan.

“We are enthusiastic about the potential of this technology to significantly enhance how therapy is delivered without adding procedure time,” said BioCardia CEO Peter Altman, PhD. “Working with a highly respected academic partner who has published groundbreaking work on this approach, we will focus on realizing the technology once we have an approved therapeutic product in CardiAMP™ cell therapy that will benefit from it.”

He continued, “We continue to see great promise in our unique approach based on enabling platform intellectual property that bridges the historical silos of biotherapeutics, medical devices, diagnostics and now, imaging, to benefit both patients and physicians.”

Source: Company Press Release