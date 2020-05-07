Both BGI Genomics and MGI are working together to offer high throughput, clinically validated solutions to facilitate large-scale COVID-19 testing

BGI receives Health Canada authorisation for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test. (Credit: Pixabay/PIRO4D)

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), through its subsidiary BGI Americas, has received Health Canada authorisation to commercialise its real-time fluorescent RT-PCR kit for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in Canada.

The company’s new testing kit is part of its integrated solution that includes automated extraction methods to support fast and accurate detection of SARS-CoV-2 around the world.

The solution includes BGI’s its real-time fluorescent RT-PCR kit, along with MGI’s MGIEasy Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit and MGISP-960RS Automated Sample Preparation System.

Both BGI Genomics and MGI, the members of the BGI Group, are working together to offer high throughput, clinically validated solutions to facilitate large-scale COVID-19 testing.

BGI Genomics CEO Yin Ye said: “BGI’s RT-PCR kit is one of the most widely recognized molecular products for SARS-CoV-2 detection by global regulatory agencies. It is another testament to our strong commitment to enabling safe and effective COVID-19 testing on a global scale.”

BGI’s real-time fluorescent RT-PCR kit can give results within three hours

The new testing kit is capable of returning results within three hours, and detecting the RNA of SARS-CoV-2 extracted from a wide range of respiratory samples.

The company claimed that its RT-PCR kit is highly sensitive to detect as low as 100 viral copies per mL; highly specific that prevents cross-reactivity with 54 human respiratory pathogens; and includes pre-mixed reaction reagents.

The regulatory approval also includes MGI’s MGIEasy Nucleic Acid Extraction Kit, as a validated method for viral RNA extraction, which addresses the limitations in sample preparation for testing.

MGI’s robotic sample preparation system is said to improve throughput and reproducibility, enabling processing of 192 samples in 80 minutes.

BGI/MGI Canada country manager Stephen Rogers said: “The integrated SARS-CoV-2 testing workflow offers our customers unique ability to scale testing efforts in Canada. BGI and MGI are committed to supporting Canadian labs with our tools to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.”