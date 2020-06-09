The remote monitoring solution will track physiological parameters of multiple patients, reducing the risk of exposure to the virus for medical and nursing home staff

Belun launches remote monitoring system for Covid-19 patients. (Credit: Pixabay/Parentingupstream)

Hong Kong-based medical devices firm Belun Technology, along with its US distribution partner KoKo, has launched the BLR-100C system for remote monitoring of Covid-19 patients.

The solution developed by Belun Technology enables the remote monitoring patients’ vital signs within a hospital, nursing home or from the comfort of the patient’s home.

Freeing up essential resources and reducing the risk of medical and nursing home staff exposure to the virus, the Belun’s Remote Monitoring Station tracks physiological parameters of multiple patients.

Belun Technologies CEO Lydia Leung said: “We are very pleased to launch our BLR-100C system onto the USA health care market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Remote monitoring will free up essential resources and the need for frequent bedside visits to check on vitals, while home monitoring allows you to utilize beds for more critical patients.”

The new device can be easily cleaned for unrestricted re-use

The device includes an FDA approved Belun Ring that measures the oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate of a patient as well as a disposable probe that monitors body temperature.

It can be easily cleaned for unrestricted re-use within the product’s estimated life cycle of 3 years.

Belun’s device will transmit data to the Belun Remote Monitoring Station through a SIM card, cloud-based system with HIPAA secure AWS protocols that can be viewed on any web-enabled computer, tablet or cell phone.

Established in 2016, Belun Technology is engaged in providing easy-to-use and evidence-based solutions for medical and healthcare applications.

KoKo is a global medical device manufacturer that provides highest quality pulmonary function testing (PFT) products with fast reliable results designed to stand the test of time.

KoKo president and CEO John Peterson said: “We are honored that Belun Technologies selected our company as its USA distributor for the BLR-100C system.

“The BLR-100C system will provide our customers with another tool in their care of patients with a life-threatening respiratory disease and will be an important addition to KoKo’s renown devices for testing and monitoring of lung function.”