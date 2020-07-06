BD will supply 65 million needles and syringes to the UK government by mid-September this year

BD has secured an order from the UK government for 65 million needles and syringes. (Credit: PRNewswire / Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) has secured a contract from the UK government to supply 65 million injection devices to support its Covid-19 vaccination effort.

Under the deal, BD will supply 65 million needles and syringes to the UK government by mid-September this year.

BD stated that the first shipments of the injection devices reached the UK and offers the first element of the government’s Covid-19 and flu response plan.

The UK is said to be one of the first governments across the world to secure vaccine injection devices in support of a national Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The new vaccine is expected to be initially available in single or multidose vials, which need the use of separate needles and syringes to draw the vaccine from the vial and administer it to patients

BD produces billions of syringes and needles per annum

With the support of its global manufacturing network, BD is engaged in the manufacturing of billions of syringes and needles per annum.

BD is also coordinating with the National Health Service (NHS) and other government agencies to enhance access to diagnostic testing and support treatment of Covid-19 patients.

BD UK and Ireland general manager and vice president Mike Fairbourn said: “With a 60-year history in vaccine delivery, BD is committed to producing 65 million high-quality vaccine injection devices to support the U.K. in planning for a COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“BD applauds the U.K. government for its forward-thinking and coordinated approach in planning for future COVID-19 needs.”

“BD applauds the U.K. government for its forward-thinking and coordinated approach in planning for future COVID-19 needs. This device selection will help ensure the maximum number of U.K. citizens get inoculated in the fastest possible timeframe.”

In April this year, BD, along with BioGX, secured emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a new Covi-19 diagnostic test.