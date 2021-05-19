The new facility, which will manufacture drug delivery devices, is expected to create up to 600 new jobs

BD’s new facility will manufacture drug delivery devices. (Credit: Arek Socha from Pixabay)

Medical technology firm Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is set to invest €165m to construct a new manufacturing facility in Spain.

The new facility, which will be located in city of Zaragoza the Aragon region, will be used to manufacture drug delivery devices.

BD plans to start the construction of its fourth manufacturing plant in Spain by the end of this year.

With a total area of 30,000m², the new manufacturing facility is expected to create around 600 new jobs by 2030. Initially, the new manufacturing facility will have an area of 8,000m².

BD’s new facility will be a fully digital site that integrates the latest intelligent and autonomous technologies called Industry 4.0 solutions.

BD Pharmaceutical Systems worldwide president Eric Borin said: “BD’s new plant in Zaragoza will produce drug delivery devices, primarily for pharmaceutical companies that supply the European market with drugs in pre-fillable syringes such as vaccines and other biologic drugs.

“This new plant will also add needed capacity to support major vaccination campaigns, such as the one currently taking place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The new site is part of the company’s $1.2bn investment announced in December last year.

The investment, which will be made over four years, is aimed at expanding and upgrading manufacturing capacity and technology for pre-fillable syringes (PFS) and advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) under the company’s 2025 growth strategy.

BD stated that the new planned site in Zaragoza is subject to administration process completion

At present, BD operates three Spanish production plants in San Agustín de Guadalix, Fraga and Almaraz, which manufacture up to 10 billion medical devices each year and employ 1,500 people.

Earlier this month, BD announced that it will spin off its diabetes care business into an independent and publicly-traded company.