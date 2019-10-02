Sharesource is the remote patient management platform that allows healthcare providers to securely view their patients’ home dialysis

Image: Sharesource is telehealth platform used for home dialysis. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire.

US-based healthcare company Baxter International has unveiled new data related to the use of its automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) cyclers and the Sharesource, a medical device connectivity platform for remote patient management.

The data is obtained from the recent study titled ‘Remote Patient Monitoring Program in Automated Peritoneal Dialysis: Impact on Hospitalizations’, which compared PD patients managed with Sharesource to those not using the remote patient management platform at home.

Baxter renal care business general manager Laura Angelini said: “We firmly believe patients should have access to the therapy options that best meet their clinical and lifestyle needs. We also believe significantly more patients can benefit from home therapy than do today. This study illustrates how innovation, like Sharesource, can assist more patients in successfully performing therapy at home.”

Sharesource is telehealth platform used for home dialysis

Patients with end-stage renal disease require dialysis treatment to stay alive, and PD is a therapy usually managed by patients in their home. The therapy cleans the blood of toxins and removes extra fluid through the body’s peritoneal cavity.

Sharesource is the remote patient management platform that allows healthcare providers to securely view their patients’ home dialysis-related treatment data that is automatically collected after each PD session.

The platform allows healthcare providers to act on the collected information by remotely adjusting patients’ home device settings, avoiding additional clinic visits.

Sharesource is available for use with Baxter Amia APD system in Canada and the US, HomeChoice Claria APD systems across select Asia Pacific, European, and Latin American countries, and the Kaguya APD system in Japan.

Baxter said that the data showed a 39% reduction in hospitalisations for home PD patients receiving care at Baxter Renal Care Services clinics in Colombia.

In addition, the data also demonstrated that the use of Sharesource resulted in a 54% reduction in home dialysis patients’ hospital stay duration for inpatient care.