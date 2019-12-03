Seprafilm will help reduce incidence, extent, and severity of postoperative adhesions in patients undergoing abdominal or pelvic laparotomy

Baxter has agreed to acquire Sanofi’s Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets

Global medical products company Baxter International has agreed to acquire Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi in a deal valued at around $350m.

The surgeons will use adhesion prevention products, hemostats and sealants to control intraoperative bleeding and reduce adhesions.

Seprafilm is a mechanical bioresorbable adhesion barrier, which is applied to adhesiogenic tissues before surgical closure.

It will be used as an adjunct to reduce the incidence, extent and severity of postoperative adhesions between the abdominal wall and the underlying viscera such as omentum, small bowel, bladder, and stomach, as well as between the uterus and surrounding structures such as tubes and ovaries, large bowel, and bladder.

Seprafilm is the only FDA-approved adhesion barrier for both abdominal and pelvic laparotomy

Since 1996, Seprafilm has been FDA-approved as an adhesion barrier. It is also claimed to be the only such adhesion barrier indicated for both abdominal and pelvic laparotomy.

Seprafilm is marketed across the globe, including the US, Japan, China, South Korea and France. Sales of the proposed acquired products are expected to be around $100m in the year after the completion of the acquisition, said Baxter.

Subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, the deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2020.

Baxter’s advanced surgery business general manager Wil Boren said: “Seprafilm will be a strong complement to our leading hemostat and sealant portfolio, helping us continue to advance the art of healing with optimized patient care in the operating room.

“While Seprafilm is clinically recognized among surgeons globally, we plan to provide commercial support for the product through our dedicated surgery salesforce and pursue opportunities for expansion in certain countries.”

In September this year, Baxter agreed to acquire Cheetah Medical in a deal valued at around $230m (£186m).

Based in Boston of the US and Tel Aviv of Israel, Cheetah Medical is a major provider of non-invasive hemodynamic monitoring technologies.