Bausch + Lomb launches INFUSE Silicone Hydrogel contact lenses. (Credit: Martin Slavoljubovski from Pixabay.)

Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health”), today announced the launch of Bausch + Lomb INFUSE™ silicone hydrogel (SiHy) daily disposable contact lens, the only SiHy daily disposable with a next generation material infused with ProBalance Technology™ to help ocular surface homeostasis and help reduce symptoms of contact lens dryness, which is experienced by approximately half1 of the 45 million lens wearers in the United States.

“Our Bausch + Lomb INFUSE SiHy daily disposable lens combines innovative design and advanced technology to provide support for dryness as a barrier to contact lens wear,” said Joe Gordon, U.S. president, Bausch + Lomb. “Bausch + Lomb INFUSE is designed with an advanced silicone hydrogel daily disposable lens to help reduce symptoms of contact lens dryness and is a testament to our ongoing commitment to apply the latest science to meet the needs of patients and eye care providers.”

Bausch + Lomb INFUSE contact lenses feature a next-generation SiHy daily disposable lens material (kalifilcon A) and ProBalance Technology™ that work together to help maintain ocular surface homeostasis to help reduce contact lens dryness and discomfort. The ProBalance Technology™ formula is infused into the lens material during the manufacturing process. These proprietary ingredients are released during lens wear. Bausch + Lomb INFUSE combines exceptional breathability for healthy lens wear with the highest moisture content and lowest modulus among SiHy daily disposables*, and it maintains 96% of its moisture for a full 16 hours. “Many of my patients believe they have to sacrifice comfort for vision correction due to contact lens dryness. I’m excited to be able to offer them a new lens design that goes beyond material characteristics to look at how the lens material and solution technology can work together,” said Arthur B. Epstein, O.D., Director of Clinical Research and the Dry Eye and Ocular Surface Disease Center, Phoenix Eye Care. “By understanding the ocular environment in which a contact lens resides, Bausch + Lomb was able to address patients’ needs by seeking a different approach and design that helps maintain ocular surface homeostasis to help reduce symptoms of contact lens dryness.”

