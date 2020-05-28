Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. announced the European launch of the company’s first Extended Depth of Focus intraocular lens (IOL), LuxSmart, and a new monofocal IOL, LuxGood. Both feature preloaded delivery systems and Pure Refractive Optics (PRO) Technology.

The LuxSmart and LuxGood IOLs utilize PRO technology, a design that is based only on refractive profiles and has no diffraction areas so patients are less likely to experience dysphotopsia. With the launch of this new platform, Bausch + Lomb now offers a complete range of innovative IOLs in Europe. Additionally, a toric version will become available later this year.