LuxSmart and LuxGood feature pure refractive optics (PRO) technology and now Bausch + Lomb Enters the European presbyopia market with LuxSmart
Bausch + Lomb, a leading global eye health business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. announced the European launch of the company’s first Extended Depth of Focus intraocular lens (IOL), LuxSmart, and a new monofocal IOL, LuxGood. Both feature preloaded delivery systems and Pure Refractive Optics (PRO) Technology.
The LuxSmart and LuxGood IOLs utilize PRO technology, a design that is based only on refractive profiles and has no diffraction areas so patients are less likely to experience dysphotopsia. With the launch of this new platform, Bausch + Lomb now offers a complete range of innovative IOLs in Europe. Additionally, a toric version will become available later this year.
“LuxSmart and LuxGood feature an innovative premium optic design and PRO technology that reduces dysphotopsia, a common phenomenon that can occur in some premium IOLs and compromise a patient’s vision,” said Thomas Appio, president, Bausch + Lomb/International. “Bausch + Lomb will continue to focus its efforts on developing innovative products that meet the growing patient demand for premium cataract options.”
LuxSmart and LuxGood also feature a proprietary acrylic hydrophobic cross-linked copolymer material with an ultraviolet (UV) absorber that protects the eyes against damaging UV light. The platform is based on a 4-point fixation haptic design to achieve lens centration, rotational stability, posterior capsule opacification resistance and greater refractive predictability. The platform is available with and without violet light filtering.
Currently, more than 1.7 billion people in the world are afflicted with presbyopia, which typically begins around 40 to 45 years of age.
Source: Company Press Release