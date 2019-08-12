HealthTech Arkansas is a new and expanded iteration of two previous accelerator programs in the state, Health InnovatAR and HubX-LifeSciences

Image: HealthTech Arkansas 2019 Cohort Announcement Reception. Photo: Courtesy of Bardy Diagnostics, Inc.

Bardy Diagnostics, a leading provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies and custom data solutions, announced that HealthTech Arkansas, a healthcare accelerator and investment fund that connects early-stage healthcare companies with disruptive technologies to Arkansas healthcare providers, has selected BardyDx to participate in the organization’s 2019 accelerator program.

BardyDx was chosen for its innovative advancements in cardiac monitoring by delivering industry-leading diagnostic accuracy with the Carnation Ambulatory Monitor (CAM), the industry’s only P-wave centric ambulatory cardiac patch monitor and arrhythmia detection device.

HealthTech Arkansas is a new and expanded iteration of two previous accelerator programs in the state, Health InnovatAR and HubX-LifeSciences. This year, with more provider partners and increased investment for participating companies, HealthTech Arkansas is focused on bringing the most innovative healthcare technologies to Arkansas. The 2019 cohort selection was announced this week at the Arkansas Heart Hospital with a welcome from CEO Dr. Bruce Murphy, followed by a message from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and presentations from each of the six chosen companies. Both Dr. Murphy and Governor Hutchinson focused on the importance of working together to bring innovative technologies to Arkansas.

“It’s an honor to be selected as part of the 2019 accelerator cohort,” said Ken Nelson, BardyDx Chief Commercial Officer. “HealthTech Arkansas presents an invaluable opportunity to perform clinical studies with highly-engaged and pioneering healthcare organizations that are eager to implement the newest innovative technologies, like the CAM patch, to advance their clinical care – a clear win for both BardyDx and each partnering institution.”

This year’s six companies were selected from hundreds of applicants across 18 different countries. The cohort will participate in a program that provides them the opportunity to partner with and build solutions specifically identified by Arkansas Heart Hospital, Arkansas Children’s, Arkansas Urology, Baptist Health, CHI St. Vincent, Conway Regional, Mercy, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), and Washington Regional Medical Center as areas of opportunity within their organizations. Each of the cohort companies will receive seed investment as well as complete and total access to clinicians and administrators at each partnering site.

“We’re delighted to have the participation of BardyDx as one of six companies in our cohort this year,” said Jeff Stinson, Director of HealthTech Arkansas. “Collectively, they’re among the most accomplished early stage healthcare companies in the country. BardyDx was specifically chosen because the leadership teams in our partner hospitals believe the company can significantly increase the quality of care through its innovative devices. We can’t wait to begin our work with BardyDx.”

This distinction adds to the growing market recognition of the innovative P-wave centric CAM patch. Recently, BardyDx was named both the winner of the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Diagnostic Technology and the winner of the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation in Remote Cardiac Monitoring. Also, BardyDx was recently named the winner of the Impact Pediatric Health Competition hosted by the nation’s leading pediatric healthcare institutions at SXSW 2019 for the CAM’s unique pediatric-friendly design and potential to address significant unmet needs in pediatric healthcare. In addition, BardyDx was also selected as the winner of the 2018 Fierce Innovation Life Sciences Award for Medical Device Innovation from the leading industry publisher of FierceBiotech & FiercePharma.

