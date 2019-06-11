Home healthcare innovation leader Axxess has released Axxess Hospice, a state-of-the-art software solution to address the unique needs of hospice providers.

Image: Axxess Hospice was custom-built by hospice professionals with decades of industry experience. Photo: Courtesy of truthseeker08 from Pixabay.

Axxess Hospice was custom-built by hospice professionals with decades of industry experience to offer unique and intuitive capabilities that help hospice professionals more easily deliver the highest quality compassionate care.

“We took our time to meet the needs of the hospice industry and create another innovative solution that is unlike anything on the market,” said Axxess founder and CEO John Olajide. “Axxess Hospice perfectly reflects my commitment to creating solutions that streamline operations and improve patient care, and I am confident it will quickly become the industry standard like our other solutions.”

Other hospice software have been modified from home health Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software, which often requires further complicated adjustments in operations to deliver quality hospice care. Axxess’ hospice experts instead poured their insights into the development of comprehensive solutions and features tailored to the needs of the hospice industry.

Added Olajide: “The professionals who have started using Axxess Hospice have told us they are very impressed with the power and ease of use built into our solutions. I am delighted that our team of hospice experts and in-house engineers have created a solution that will dramatically improve the ability of hospice professionals to care for patients and families. It’s just the first step in a continuing process to address industry needs and provide the highest quality compassionate care possible.”

