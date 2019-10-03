The ADPU practice consists of urologists and urogynecologists in three office locations serving patients in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota

Image: Axonics signs exclusive agreement to supply sacral neuromodulation systems. Photo: Courtesy of Raman Oza from Pixabay.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing a novel implantable rechargeable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) device, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive agreement to supply the Axonics r-SNM System to Adult Pediatric Urology and Urogynecology (ADPU), headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

ADPU is a pioneering institution in the SNM treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, and its physicians have been successfully implanting SNM devices for more than a decade, purchasing approximately $2.5 million annually. ADPU is the first large group practice in the United States that has agreed to make Axonics the sole supplier of r-SNM Systems for its patients.

The ADPU practice consists of urologists and urogynecologists in three office locations serving patients in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The Omaha site includes an accredited outpatient surgery center. In addition to treating urinary and bowel dysfunction, the focus of the practice includes, among other things, treatments for bladder, kidney and prostate cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, erectile dysfunction and pelvic organ prolapse.

Rebecca J. McCrery, M.D., board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery, said, “We are excited to be the first private group practice in America to work exclusively with Axonics. We believe the advantages of the Axonics System are significant compared to the legacy product. The small size of the implant and long-lived nature of the rechargeable system will mitigate numerous replacement surgeries. The easy-to-use programmer, intuitive accessories and MRI compatibility combine for a superior patient experience. Axonics is clearly committed to this market, and we encourage our fellow implanters to make the switch.”

Source: Company Press Release