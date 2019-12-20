The Axonics patent portfolio represents technology internally developed by Axonics and technology developed under license from the Alfred Mann Foundation

Image: US Patents office in Alexandria, Virginia. Photo: Courtesy of Coolcaesar/Wikipedia

Axonics Modulation Technologies, a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable Sacral Neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued or allowed Axonics nine U.S. utility patents in 2019, along with numerous foreign counterparts relating to its implantable sacral neuromodulation technology.

The U.S. patents range in subject matter and include coverage of the Axonics lead design, patient remote control, external trial system, wireless charging, current control stimulation, electromyography and internal system electronics. The U.S. patents are: 10,478,619; 10,406,369; 10,384,067; 10,376,704; 10,447,083; 10,449,277 and 15/719,461; 15/416,888; 15/980,642.

“The volume, subject matter diversity, and breadth of important geographies demonstrate the investment in innovation that Axonics continues to make in the miniaturized and rechargeable sacral neuromodulation technology space,” said Raymond W. Cohen, Chief Executive Officer.

The Axonics patent portfolio represents technology internally developed by Axonics and technology developed under license from the Alfred Mann Foundation.

The Axonics r-SNM System has obtained U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval, European CE Mark approval, Health Canada approval, and Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approval for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary retention and fecal incontinence.

Currently, Axonics is in the initial phase of its launch in the United States following FDA approvals in September and November 2019. The Company has been marketing in select countries in Europe and Canada since the second half of 2018.

Source: Company Press Release