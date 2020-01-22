Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction

Axonics announces FDA approval of enhanced Neurostimulator Programmer. (Credit: kalhh from Pixabay.)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, today announced U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval of an enhanced, second-generation Programmer for its r-SNM® System under a premarket approval (“PMA”) application supplement.

The new Programmer is used to program the Axonics external trial neurostimulator as well as the implantable neurostimulator in both the procedure and post-operative environments.

The Programmer is a custom-made tablet with a color touchscreen and an easy-to-use graphical interface and expands on its user-friendly capabilities by streamlining and simplifying the patient programming process.

Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics, commented, “Axonics is committed to further enhancing our SNM product offerings to ensure physicians have the latest technology available to treat this underserved patient population and develop what we believe is a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity. These innovations will further enable clinicians using the Axonics r-SNM System to identify optimal lead placement during the implant procedure and personalize therapy for each patient. FDA approval of the second-generation Programmer is part of an anticipated cadence of product enhancements in our robust product pipeline.”

The long-lived, rechargeable, full-body MRI-compatible Axonics r-SNM System has obtained U.S. FDA approval, European CE Mark approval, Health Canada approval, and Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approval for the treatment of overactive bladder, urinary retention and fecal incontinence. Axonics launched commercially in the United States following FDA approval in late 2019.

Source: Company Press Release