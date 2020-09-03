Feather-light earbuds help users get a good night’s rest with noise-blocking design, soothing sounds, and sleep monitoring

Amazfit ZenBuds help users get a good night’s rest with noise-blocking design, soothing sounds, and sleep monitoring. (Photo: Amazfit/Business Wire.)

Amazfit has announced that its award-winning Amazfit ZenBuds are now available to consumers in the United States. The new Amazfit ZenBuds help users sleep better and smarter thanks to their noise-blocking and real-time sleep monitoring functions. Featuring a sleek, ergonomic, in-ear design, Amazfit ZenBuds fit snugly into your ear to eliminate external noise and provide peace and quiet all night long.

Amazfit ZenBuds’ Smart Interference further removes noise while playing soothing, sleep-inducing sounds that automatically turn off once you’re asleep. Additionally, real-time monitoring gathers data on your heart rate, body position and movement, then compiles it in a report that helps you better understand and improve your sleep quality. With a 12-hour battery lifei, Amazfit ZenBuds can both lull you to sleep at night and wake you up in the morning with an in-ear alarm.

The sleep-oriented Amazfit ZenBuds recently took home the prestigious 2020 Red Dot Design Award. Recognized for their highly innovative features and disruptive design qualities, Amazfit ZenBuds are reimagining the future of smart wearables.

Fit Right, Sleep Tight—Amazfit ZenBuds Are the Perfect Sleep Companion

A good night’s sleep is more important than ever. Studies show that getting enough sleep is key to building a strong immune system that can fight off infection. Yet research shows that more than a third of American adults are not getting the sleep they needii.

Amazfit ZenBuds are designed to help you get to sleep easily, the natural way. No pills, no counting sheep, and no clunky noise machines. Just comfortable, lightweight, noise-blocking earbuds that gently guide you to sleep—and keep you asleep all night long.

Amazfit ZenBuds are equipped with Balanced Armature Drivers from Knowles, delivering advanced, high-fidelity acoustics. Amazfit ZenBuds also feature an extensive library of natural, sleep-inducing sounds— from babbling brooks to forest birds—that put you at ease while blocking out all distracting noises. And, when the Smart Playback feature is turned on, the soothing sounds automatically pause once you fall asleep.

Amazfit ZenBuds are also designed to monitor your sleep positions, heart rate and sleep quality, so you’ll awake each morning to insights that can help you create better sleep habits. And thanks to their ergonomic design, Amazfit ZenBuds fit snugly and won’t fall out while you’re sleeping—even if you toss and turn. The state-of-the-art earbuds can also guide you through deep breathing exercises, helping you relax and calm your mind after a busy day.

Light and Flexible for All-Night Comfort

The ultra-sleek and stylish Amazfit ZenBuds weigh in at just 1.78g per earbud. Extensively tested for a secure and comfy fit, Amazfit ZenBuds feature skin-friendly silicone tips with an elastic and stretchable texture, so they don’t put pressure on the ear or slip out easily when you move. Their softness and flexibility also make cleaning and replacement a snap—simply stretch and remove the tips.

Amazfit ZenBuds come in four sizes, so they fit snugly in any ear. You can mix and match based on your ear size. And the silicone eartips are thermal and sweat-proof, so they rest comfortably in the outer ear without probing your ear canal or sinking in too deeply.

Long-Lasting Battery Life

A fully charged pair of Amazfit ZenBuds can last up to 12 hours in playback mode, which means you can choose how long the sleep sounds will play—whether it’s 30 minutes, one hour, or five hours. Set your preference and let the Amazfit ZenBuds carry you off to dreamland, timed just the way you like it.

Or if you prefer to be serenaded all night long, you can switch to Unlimited duration for a full 8 hours of sleep-inducing sounds. With the charging case, you can get an additional 56 hours, allowing up to 8 nights of use on a single charge. So you can wake up well-rested and ready to go.

Your Productivity Partner

Amazfit ZenBuds don’t just focus on helping you achieve the perfect night’s sleep, they wake you gently with a personal alarm that increases gradually and won’t disturb anyone around you.

When it comes to blocking out distracting noises, Amazfit ZenBuds are your ideal partner in productivity. They can even help you better organize your time when you’re awake, thanks to the built-in Pomodoro Timer (PT) that breaks down tasks into 25-minute intervals and helps you stay focused. Take a short break, and Amazfit ZenBuds alert you when it’s time to get back to work, blocking out distractions and playing your favorite soothing sounds to keep you on track all day long.

Amazfit ZenBuds can also act as a personal assistant, providing smart notifications so you never miss an important call, text or appointment.

Pricing and Availability

The Amazfit ZenBuds are available in the U.S. beginning September 10 on us.amazfit.com, starting at US$149.99.

Source: Company Press Release