Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod & Patch close up. (Credit: Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Global health technology company Royal Philips has added new wireless Avalon CL Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch to its remote patient monitoring suite, supporting expectant mothers at-risk during the Covid-19 emergency.

The new wireless monitoring suite is designed to reduce the unnecessary physical interactions between clinicians and patients, which is essential during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The patch is designed to be placed on the expectant mother’s abdomen only once, to capture foetal and maternal heart rate, and uterine activity through ECG and EMG signals, unlike traditional elastic belts and sensors which are needs constant repositioning.

The new Avalon CL Foetal and Maternal Pod and Patch is part of the Philips OB solution

The system is part of an advanced high-risk pregnancy solution which includes Philips perinatal analytics, and visualisation software along with an ultra-portable battery-operated foetal monitor.

The Philips OB solution includes the Avalon Fetal monitoring portfolio, featuring Philips Smart Pulse technology, and an obstetrical information management system for continuous data flow to the EMR.

The Foetal and Maternal Pod and Patch which includes single-use disposable patch and reusable pod will enable continuous, non-invasive monitoring of maternal heart rate, foetal heart rate, and uterine activity.

The Avalon CL Transducer System will provide wire-less monitoring with the Avalon Fetal Monitors to enable expectant mothers to freely move during labor, while measuring up to three fetuses.

The solution also includes IntelliSpace Perinatal, which is an obstetrical surveillance and information management system designed for use from antepartum visit through labor, delivery, and postpartum care.

The Avalon Fetal and Maternal Pod and Patch has been granted CE Mark approval in in 2019 and is available in several EU countries, along with Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

European Association of Perinatal Medicine (EAPM) president-elect Diogo Ayres-de-Campos said: “The fact that the new sensors are disposable and don’t require constant repositioning has been particularly useful for us in the peak of the COVID-19 wave in March and April in Lisbon.”

Recently, the company has secured emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for new acute care patient monitoring solutions to be used for Covid-19 patients.