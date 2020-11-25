Protek will enable Aspen to strengthen its portfolio of medical, and patient and staff safety products for hospital and surgery center markets

Protek is involved in the manufacture of single-use ultrasonic probe covers. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Aspen Surgical Products, a provider of surgical disposable products, has acquired US-based Protek Medical Products for an undisclosed sum.

Protek is involved in the manufacture of single-use ultrasonic probe covers and needle guides used in tissue biopsies, fluid aspiration, and vascular access procedures.

Based in Coralville of Iowa, the company also manufactures protective covers for medical instruments and equipment.

The acquisition of Protek will help Aspen to strengthen its portfolio of medical, and patient and staff safety products for hospital and surgery center markets.

Protek offers patented Pull-Up probe cover technology

Protek produces general purpose needle guides used in procedures for small parts, tissue biopsies, fluid aspirations, kidney/liver biopsies and vascular access.

The company also offers endocavity needle guides suitable or transrectal prostate biopsies, transvaginal biopsies, and transvaginal egg retrieval.

Protek offers patented Pull-Up probe cover technology, which is designed to improve efficiency in the clinical environment.

Aspen Surgical CEO Jason Krieser said: “Protek Medical has a long, successful history of providing effective, easy-to-use disposable products that help address cross-contamination issues in the clinical environment.

“This line is clearly synergistic with our current manufacturing and commercial operations and it supports our mission to provide high quality single-use medical devices that improve safety and efficiency for the healthcare settings that we serve.”

In May, Aspen announced it is further increasing production capacity for the Precept brand of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help support Covid-19 relief efforts in North America.

Founded in 1999, Aspen Surgical offers products such as Bard-Parker blades and scalpels, Precept personal protective equipment, surgical marking pens, orthopedic positioners, basic wound care and instrument care products.