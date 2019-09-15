AngioDynamics is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers

Image: AngioDynamics awarded premier’s nationally outsourced implantable infusion port agreement. Photo: Courtesy of Free-Photos from Pixabay.

AngioDynamics, a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that the Company has been awarded a dual-source group purchasing agreement by Premier, Inc. to supply implantable infusion ports. The three-year agreement becomes effective on November 1, 2019 and allows Premier Members to take advantage of pre-negotiated pricing and terms for AngioDynamics’ Smart Port, BioFlo, Vortex, and Xcela port technologies.

In addition to the new dual-source agreement, AngioDynamics was also awarded sole-source agreements for Premier’s SURPASS and ASCEND members.

“We are excited to provide Premier members with our market-leading implantable infusion ports along with the world-class support of our committed sales and marketing organization,” said Chad Campbell, AngioDynamics senior vice president and general manager for Vascular Access. “Premier’s extensive member network provides AngioDynamics with access to a large, diverse market for its innovative medical device technology. We hope to leverage this partnership to drive further value for our new and existing health care partners to achieve the shared goal of improving patient outcomes.”

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,000 U.S. hospitals and 165,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

