The AccuCinch system is designed to instantly repair the left ventricle of the heart, addressing the fundamental issue in the progression of systolic heart failure

AccuCinch is used as a treatment for patients with systolic heart failure (Credit: Pixabay)

Ancora Heart, a US-based a medical device company focused on heart failure therapies, has enrolled the first patient in the CorCinch EU study, a European multi-centre clinical evaluation of its AccuCinch Ventricular Repair System.

Professor Petr Neužil, head of the cardiology department at Homolka Hospital and principal investigator of the study, is treating the first patient at Homolka Hospital in Prague.

Along with Prof. Neužil, co-investigator Vivek Reddy, director of cardiac arrhythmia services at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, has completed the AccuCinch procedure.

Neužil said: “The transcatheter AccuCinch therapy is unique in its ventricular approach, which is intended to improve heart function by repairing the left ventricle for patients with systolic heart failure regardless of its origin.

“We are pleased to participate in this study because the AccuCinch has the potential to address the shortcomings of current medical, surgical and transcatheter treatments and restore quality of life and longevity for this large patient population.”

AccuCinch study will enrol up to 132 patients

AccuCinch is used as a treatment for patients with reduced ejection fraction systolic heart failure (HFrEF).

The study is designed to enrol up to 132 patients from cardiac centres across Europe, evaluating the AccuCinch system focused on heart failure and the enlarged left ventricle.

Ancora said that it has designed the transcatheter AccuCinch therapy to enhance the existing care provided by the cardiologists to further manage symptoms and prevent the progression of heart failure.

In addition, non-surgical percutaneous device therapy with AccuCinch provides an effective treatment option for patients with heart failure progressed beyond the ability for medications and pacemakers to manage symptoms.

Ancora Heart president and CEO Jeff Closs said: “AccuCinch promises to be an unprecedented method for improving the care and quality of life for patients with heart failure.

“Enrolling the first systolic heart failure patient in this European study is an important achievement towards our goal of demonstrating that the therapy has the potential to fundamentally improve heart function. This study will provide us with valuable data on the therapy’s potential benefits.”