Anaconda Biomed advanced thrombectomy system features a delivery catheter, funnel-shaped aspiration catheter and a stent retriever

Image: Anaconda Biomed secures €20m funding from Asabys Partners. Photo: Courtesy of Anaconda Biomed SL.

Spain-based medical technology company Anaconda Biomed has closed funding round of €20m, which will used in clinical studies of its next-generation technology, regulatory submissions in overseas markets, product development and manufacturing scale-up.

The financing round was led by Asabys Partners, a Spain-based venture capital firm, through its fund Sabadell Asabys Health Innovation Investments.

In addition, existing investors in the company, including Ysios Capital, Omega Funds and Innogest, and Sabadell Venture Capital, also participated in the funding round.

Asabys Partners co-founder Josep Ll Sanfeliu said: “For Asabys Partners, this investment in Anaconda is a confirmation of our investment strategy, which is focused on pushing the boundaries of science and technology with the goal of addressing some of today’s most challenging medical issues.”

Anaconda Biomed’s Thrombectomy System improves revascularization

Anaconda Biomed develops next-generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic stroke. Its advanced thrombectomy systems feature a delivery catheter, a funnel-shaped aspiration catheter and a stent retriever.

The funnel of the system has been designed to self-expand and conform directly to the artery diameter up to 5mm to locally restrict the blood flow and facilitate the extraction of full thrombus without fragmentation.

Anaconda Biomed claimed that its advanced thrombectomy system provides significant improvement in revascularization rates at both first and third pass.

In addition, the company has initiated a 125-patient first-in-human study, with the enrolment of 14 patients, and intends to use the study results to support the regulatory submission to the US Food and Drug Administration.

Anaconda Biomed CEO Francois Salmon said: “With this new round of funding, we will be able to advance our work in developing and testing next-generation technology that has the potential to dramatically accelerate and improve endovascular treatment of major ischemic stroke patients.

“This financial backing is further validation that the lifesaving work we are engaged in at Anaconda is absolutely vital in the quest to reduce the incidence of death and disability following a stroke.”