The new product is created by HeartFormSF promises to radically improve the comfort level of mask-wearers globally in the era of COVID-19

An image of the HeartFormSF (Credit: HeartFormSF.)

These innovative, lightweight, heart-shaped shields – called HeartForm — fit easily between wearers’ faces and their protective masks, allowing them to “Breathe Easier,” as the company’s motto puts it. By holding the fabric just a few millimeters away from the nose and mouth, HeartForm facilitates breathing, keeps the wet face mask material away from the face, the face cooler, and makes it easier to talk. The unique dome shaped shield also helps prevent “mask acne” and protect users from allergic or other negative skin reactions. Additionally, it keeps lip protection such as chap stick, lip gloss and lipstick from being deposited on your mask, preventing smearing and other cosmetic issues. Consumers may order the product online at www.heartformsf.com.

“What makes this so great, is how much more comfortable it makes wearing a mask. It feels like normal breathing instead of sucking air through a cloth. It lifts the mask far enough off my face and it is so easy to clean the HeartForm after each use, that everything feels cleaner all the time, “states Mark M. of Newport Beach, California.

The couple worked with designers and material experts to develop HeartForm, which works equally well with paper and fabric masks. Made of smooth, FDA approved medical-grade polypropylene, these shields are reusable and recyclable. You can easily wash or sanitize the product between uses. They’re also surprisingly light — each one weighs just 1/8th of an ounce.

“The HeartForm is a simple, affordable solution to the discomfort many users have experienced since the arrival of COVID-19 made mask wearing a daily ritual for millions,” says Paul, a San Francisco based engineer who, along with his wife and business partner, Maggie, created the shields after finding mask wearing to be very uncomfortable. “When walking the hills of San Francisco, I would feel as if I were suffocating. Using a mask was anxiety producing,” Maggie recalls.

At a retail price of $6.00 each, they’re affordable, too. And, notably, HeartFormSF is donating a portion of each order to the not for profit World Central Kitchen’s COVID-19 relief program to feed victims of the pandemic across the US.

Besides helping consumers feel more at ease wearing face masks, HeartForm makes a great gift, one that is useful to just about everyone during our current pandemic. In addition to fulfilling individual orders, the company also supplies the product in bulk to businesses and organizations. Bulk orders can include the choice of a variety of colors and branding with company names and slogans.

Source: Company Press Release