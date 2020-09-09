The partnership with UroGPO – whose members represent 619 Urology Group Practices and 167 Ambulatory Surgery Centers with more than 3,400 Urologists – will accelerate Ambu’s entry into the office-based urology segment

UroGPO selects Ambu to supply single-use cystoscope. (Credit: Ambu Inc.)

Ambu Inc., the world leader in single-use endoscopes, has announced that it has been awarded a contract with UroGPO, the largest Group Purchasing Organization for urology private practice clinics in the U.S.

The three-year agreement is awarded for Ambu’s aScope 4 Cysto and aView2 Advance HD Monitor, effective September 14, 2020. The aScope 4 Cysto is the only single-use cystoscope on contract with UroGPO. The partnership with UroGPO – whose members represent 619 Urology Group Practices and 167 Ambulatory Surgery Centers with more than 3,400 Urologists – will accelerate Ambu’s entry into the office-based urology segment.

“This partnership allows Ambu to access a large number of private practice urology clinics and ambulatory surgery centers across the U.S. with our single-use cystoscope. We are excited to bring the benefits of sterile single-use cystoscopy to the UroGPO membership so they can experience the excellent image quality and capitalize on the simplified workflow and improved productivity,” said Jens Kemp, Vice President of Marketing for Ambu Inc.

“We are pleased to announce this new partnership with Ambu, as it represents another manner in which UroGPO member urology practices can easily gain exposure to, implement and operationalize cutting-edge new products in the urology space, specifically in the physician office and ambulatory surgery center setting,” said UroGPO Senior Vice President Darren Dieleman. “Ambu’s new and innovative single-use cystoscopic platform offers an advantage in patient outcomes, and comes at a time when practices are looking to do everything possible to protect patients and staff members.”

UroGPO works on behalf of today’s urology professionals to make sure they are introduced to new disruptive technologies to enhance revenue, improve their operations, reduce costs and develop stronger relationships within the urology field. UroGPO was founded in early 2013 and is the product of several of the most prominent private urology practices in the country having expressed an interest in becoming a member of a nationwide urology group buying consortium. Today, UroGPO is comprised of many of the largest, most active urology practices in the country and has added more than 3,000 urology providers to its membership.

A decade of experience in single-use endoscopy

Ambu launched the world’s first single-use flexible bronchoscope, the Ambu aScope in 2009. In 2019, over 600,000 Ambu single-use endoscopes were used in more than 6,000 hospitals making Ambu the world’s largest supplier of single-use endoscopes. In 2020, Ambu has sold over 1 million single-use endoscopes.

The aScope 4 Cysto single-use platform is designed to maximize productivity across urology clinics nationwide. By eliminating scope reprocessing and repairs, urologists and their staff can simplify workflow to improve efficiency and see more patients while augmenting patient care.

Source: Company Press Release