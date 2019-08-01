Altris AI Standard Functionality for OCT scans interpretation marks the first of multiple Altris AI versions, and has received EU approval for commercial sale

Image: Altris AI Standard Functionality for OCT scans interpretation is the first of many versions. Photo: Courtesy of Tobias Dahlberg from Pixabay.

Altris AI, an artificial intelligence (AI) focused healthcare company, has obtained the CE Mark approval for its Standard Functionality for retinal conditions detection on Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scans.

Altris AI is engaged in developing algorithms for ophthalmology diagnosis, and real-time support software for the automatic, structural and quantitative analysis and detection of glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases on OCT scans.

Altris AI medical director and associate professor of Ophthalmology Maria Znamenska said: “Today the biggest eye care problem is late detection of retinal diseases. Altris AI is an incredible tool for screening examinations. According to the results of our clinical validation, Altris AI Standard Functionality shows great performance for more than 30 pathologies.

“Now not only an experienced retinologist, but optometrists and even general practitioners can detect minor retinal pathologies in early stages. Our team believes it will help to save sight for millions of people.”

Standard Functionality is ready for preliminary screening of retinal diseases in clinical practice

In addition, it detects retinal pathological signs of more than 30 retinal diseases and classifies them according to severities.

The company said that it has designed the diagnostic software based on computer vision and deep learning technologies which automatically analyses OCT images.

Altris AI CEO Andrey Kuropyatnyk said: “Our system allows the user to work via a web browser or as an OCT device fully integrated solution. Currently, Altris AI is integrated with Huvitz HOCT-1F device, all-in-One 3D OCT and Fundus Camera. Integration with OCT device means an easy, convenient and secure way to work with our system.

“Just in one click our system analyses all scans in the examination and represents results and data in a dynamic and informative way, even minor changes and pathologies in the retina can be detected without any compromise. Also, end-user has access to previous AI analysis results to track progression in follow-up examinations.”