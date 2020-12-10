Inspira Technologies is pitching its much smaller patient-care friendly device as an alternative to mechanical ventilation treatment in Covid-19 patients

Inspira Technologies says its AXT system can oxygenate patients' blood while they breathe to capacity (Credit: Inspira Technologies)

Inspira Technologies has launched a respiratory support system that oxygenates the blood and stabilises oxygen levels in Covid-19 patients without the need for mechanical ventilation treatment.

The Israeli medical device firm cited high medical risks and costs, as well as associated intensive care unit (ICU) and medical staff constraints associated with ventilation as reasons why its own product is superior.

The company claims its AXT system is five times smaller than invasive mechanical ventilation machines, and that patients can undergo treatment while awake, alert, and breathing to their capacity.

“Inspira’s AXT system is a fundamental game changer in the field of blood oxygenation,” said Dr Yigal Kassif, chairman of the Israel Extracorporeal Life Support Organization Society and Cardiac Surgeon at Sheba Medical Center– ranked among the top 10 best hospitals in the world by Newsweek.

“This smart, affordable and simple to use system will make treatment more accessible and at a much earlier stage of treatment, far less invasive, much safer and more effective.

“My colleagues and I are more than excited to implement this new technology and provide better care to our patients.”

Dr Kassif serves on Inspira’s executive medical board alongside three other medical professionals.

How does the AXT system operate as an alternative to ventilation treatment for Covid-19?

According to Inspira, the AXT system has a broad range of oxygenation ability, however, for most patients, the system’s full capabilities will not be required.

The AXT system has built-in self-initiation technology, which eliminates the need for specialised technicians or medical staff for its operation – something hospitals rely on for the use of ventilators.

Mechanical ventilators tend to involve the need for medically induced comas and intubation, which is the placement of a tube down the throat into the trachea, before oxygenating the blood – the process of removing carbon dioxide and adding oxygen until levels are normalised.

On the other hand, Inspira claims the AXT system can create that balance while patients are awake and aren’t intubated.

The system also includes a number of blood oxygenation features, including the ability to automatically adjust its performance based on patient information and vital signs.

The system’s touchscreen is divided into three main operational zones: the patient’s vital signs, the system controls and various data collected from the patient’s surrounds.