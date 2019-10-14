Notable's technology reduces administrative overhead and enriches patient-clinician interactions through better data collection and transfer

Image: Altais partners with Blue Shield of California and Notable Health. Photo: Courtesy of Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Altais, in collaboration with Blue Shield of California, today announced a partnership with Notable Health to use intelligent automation to enhance the patient experience and automate administrative workflows for physician practices.

Notable’s technology reduces administrative overhead and enriches patient-clinician interactions through better data collection and transfer. Patients using the platform will benefit from a streamlined check-in process using their smartphone—starting with appointment reminders and insurance eligibility checks to self-assessment health surveys that can be pre-populated within a patient’s chart.

During the visit, doctors no longer must type in reams of content to the electronic health record (EHR). Instead, they will use Notable’s wearable technology supported by an Apple Watch, to document physician-patient discussions. The technology uses machine learning and natural language processing to parse the conversation down to its relevant pieces and accurately insert facts onto the patient’s electronic file. Post-visit, the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology optimizes charting efficiency by ensuring the proper entry of orders and procedures to generate clean claims.

“Our goal is to help physicians seamlessly leverage technology to improve the health and well-being of their patients—all while reducing administrative hassles and enhancing their professional gratification,” said Jeff Bailet, M.D., president and CEO of Altais. “Notable Health will help us get there with its digital assistant technology that automates manual tasks across any electronic health record.”

Together, the parties are collaborating to leverage Notable’s technology to bring workflow innovation to physicians, beginning with Blue Shield of California’s network physician partners. The two companies will continue collaborating together to expand joint functionality over time.

“Deploying our technology will improve data quality and help Blue Shield of California partners spend less time documenting care and more time delivering care,” said Pranay Kapadia, CEO and co-founder of Notable Health. “We know that better data empowers better outcomes, and we’re bridging the data divide between patients, their physicians, and payers.”

For example, doctors at the Paradise Medical Group (PMG) in Paradise, Calif., will soon begin using the Apple Watches and Notable technology to support patients’ visits. PMG is the first Blue Shield partner to use the services, which are now available to network physicians.

“As a general internist taking primary care of an elderly population with multiple complex illnesses, I will now have a maximally efficient workflow, streamlined data entry, and patient input pre-built into each of my patient encounters, and that is extremely exciting,” said Richard Thorp, M.D., F.A.D.P., president and CEO, Paradise Medical Group, Paradise, Calif.

“This partnership with Altais, Notable, and Blue Shield is the kind of transformational change that our medical group believes is needed to revitalize healthcare, invigorate the doctor-patient relationship, and return joy to the practice of medicine.”

