The company expands its personalized, mobile ECG now to over 25 countries around the world

AliveCor, the leader in AI-based, personal ECG technology, and provider of enterprise cardiology solutions, announced approval from the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS), to launch KardiaMobile in Mexico. AliveCor is partnering with Inpharamo, a Mexico based medical solutions company, to deploy the medical-grade ECG across the country, and to further expand AliveCor’s global footprint.

Mexico is the second largest health-tech market in Latin American and Inpharamo has a notable record in successfully launching digital health solutions in this marketplace. According to the World Health Organization, heart disease is the second leading cause of death in Mexico behind diabetes. Arrhythmias, like atrial fibrillation (AFib), affects an estimated one and a half million people in Mexico and are leading indicators of heart disease and stroke. The population that can be positively impacted by at-home ECG is growing given the amplifying effect of diabetes and obesity on heart health.

“Our goal at AliveCor is to deliver affordable, accessible, easy to understand ECG data to as many people as possible,” says AliveCor Chief Commercial Officer, Ira Bahr. “KardiaMobile offers consumers medical-grade, real-time reports on their heart activity, which can help them and manage heart health in a completely new way. We’re thrilled to receive the COFEPRIS approval and to partner with Inpharamo to get KardiaMobile in the hands of millions of Mexicans who need it.”

KardiaMobile captures a medical-grade ECG in 30 seconds anywhere, anytime and stores each reading on your smartphone, which can then be shared with your doctor with the press of a button. The device can detect three of the most common heart arrhythmias, including AFib, bradycardia, tachycardia and normal heart rhythm. KardiaMobile is used by the world’s leading cardiac care medical professionals and patients. It is the most clinically validated Personal ECG in the world.

“With a pulse on Mexico’s health market and needs, we’ve seen first-hand the direct impact innovative digital health technologies can have on patients and doctors,” said Dr. Ricardo Marquez, Medical Director and Founder of Inpharmo. “We’re confident that with our help, AliveCor will make an impact on the overall health of the citizens of Mexico.”

Source: Company Press Release