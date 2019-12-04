Designed for a variety of medical specialties, Velocity enables the production of high-quality results with cloud technology and deep learning AI

Image: Aiforia launches Velocity, a software for high-speed image analysis. Photo: Courtesy of Markus Spiske/Pixabay

Aiforia today announced the release of Velocity, the latest software release of tools, features and a new product, built upon the current scalable cloud platform, that allow medical and scientific experts to speed-up and simplify image analysis, produce higher-quality results and unlock new ways of tackling unique, technical tasks.

“Our goal is to continue to shift the image analysis paradigm and address some of today’s most complex medical challenges,” said Kaisa Helminen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies. “Velocity brings cloud technology and deep learning AI straight to the hands of researchers, pathologists and health care professionals across a variety of specialties to improve the way they tackle tasks, both big and small.”

The following Velocity tools and features are available – for research use only – to existing and future customers on the Aiforia Platform:

Annotation Assistant: Aiforia’s active learning tool, Annotation Assistant, significantly reduces AI model creation time by critically reviewing images and searching for areas that can provide good training data. By automatically providing training areas and suggested annotations to the user, this tool drastically speeds up AI model creation.

Image Match: Image Match enables a completely new methodology for image analysis by combining tissue registration and overlay with AI model analysis and advanced spatial metrics. The technically difficult execution of pairing images of serial sections with different staining, as well as combining AI models of distinct function, is now fully automated. Results from any analysis, such as object identification or segmentation, can thus be layered and viewed in parallel or superimposed, allowing medical experts to perform spatial measurements across multiple samples.

Additional Platform Improvements:

Object Classification, such as detection and quantification of immune cells, has traditionally been limited by large training set requirements. The Velocity release includes AI and analysis engineering solutions that drastically reduce the required size of the training set. Together with Annotation Assistant, these new improvements push Object Classification to a new level of efficiency and ease.

Integrated AI model validation tools give the end user an easy interface to define validation sets and to invite colleagues or consultants to provide scoring or diagnosis according to intended use criteria. The validation tool then provides a human versus AI comparison at the pixel level, a necessary requirement for robust AI model evaluation.

The company also recently announced its new product for clinical diagnostics in Europe only:

Aiforia Clinical: Aiforia Clinical is an intuitive CE-IVD marked platform that helps researchers and healthcare professionals improve and advance clinical diagnostics by facilitating faster and more informative decision making. Aiforia Clinical can be integrated into any hospital IT infrastructure and has been optimized for the clinical pathology workflow to improve productivity in visual diagnostic tasks when analyzing images from tissue samples.

In EU and EEA countries Aiforia Clinical is CE marked under EU’s In Vitro Diagnostic Device Regulation 2017/746 for in vitro diagnostic use. In the USA, Japan, and other countries Aiforia Clinical is for research use only and is not for use in diagnostic procedures.

These new and updated tools, features and products included in the Velocity release continue to heighten and advance how researchers and healthcare professionals approach daily image analysis tasks. Book a demo now to see Velocity in action.

Source: Company Press Release