Agiliti, a leading, nationwide provider of medical equipment management and service solutions, is partnering with U.S. hospitals and federal and state agencies on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver critical services where they’re needed.

Since January, Agiliti, which provides medical device leasing, maintenance, and logistics programs, has focused on helping to ensure healthcare providers are prepared to meet the medical equipment challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the company has:

– Fully deployed its fleet of more than 250,000 medical devices and related accessories across the U.S. healthcare system and partnered with medical device brokers and manufacturers to deliver additional equipment where it’s needed.

– Assigned its team of biomedical repair technicians to hospitals across the country to ensure provider-owned equipment is safely and rapidly tested, repaired and made ready for patient use.

– Redeployed equipment service technicians from its 92 local service centers to support the stand up of surge medical capacity in parks, gymnasiums and hotel rooms across the country.

– Engaged and empowered its more than 1,300 teammates who every day work side-by-side with clinicians via the company’s hospital-based programs to manage intrafacility and system-wide transport, delivery, reprocessing, repair and maintenance of medical devices.

“Agiliti is in the business of ensuring healthcare providers have the medical equipment they need, where and when it’s needed—but during a crisis like this, the services we provide play an even more vital role,” said Tom Leonard, CEO of Agiliti. “We have put forth the full weight of our resources—our unmatched fleet of medical devices, our nationwide logistics infrastructure to mobilize medical equipment, and our team of more than 3,800 medical equipment professionals—to accelerate the availability of patient-ready devices for caregivers and their patients.”

On January 24, 2020, the company was awarded a contract by the Division of Strategic National Stockpile (DSNS) to provide maintenance services for the national stockpile of LTV™ Series ventilators. On April 1, the DSNS issued an extension of that contract allowing Agiliti to accelerate the preventive maintenance work on the first tranche of ventilators rotated out of the stockpile for maintenance. The contract also engages Agiliti’s nationwide team of field service technicians to maintain and repair ventilators once they are deployed by the DSNS in response to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“Agiliti is uniquely qualified with our nationwide scale and clinical equipment repair capabilities to help the federal government maintain and support its emergency medical device stockpile,” said Leonard. “Our teams are actively working to ready the first shipment of ventilators we received from the DSNS to quickly prepare them for deployment status.”

Agiliti was initially awarded the DSNS contract to perform maintenance on the LTV national ventilator stockpile on September 30, 2019. Within days, the prior government contractor filed a formal protest of the contract award. DSNS issued Agiliti an immediate stop work order, and the contract was terminated to facilitate a formal review by DSNS. The contract was subsequently re-awarded to Agiliti and took effect on January 24, 2020.

“I could not be more proud of our teams working tirelessly to support our customers on the front lines of this pandemic,” added Leonard. “We will continue doing everything we can to help ensure our nation’s caregivers have the equipment they need for patients affected by COVID-19 and to aid in the eventual recovery of our healthcare system when we, together, emerge from this crisis.”