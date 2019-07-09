Agiliti, a US-based healthcare technology provider, has acquired Zetta Medical Technologies, a medical imaging equipment services and parts provider, based in Lake Zurich, Ill.

Image: Zetta is specialized in providing multi-vendor clinical engineering services, parts, and pre-owned equipment. Photo: Courtesy of Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay

Zetta is specialised in providing multi-vendor clinical engineering services, parts, and pre-owned equipment for medical imaging modalities, including CT, MRI and PET/CT.

In addition, the company provides service for GE, Siemens, Toshiba and Phillips equipment, operating through a network of OEM trained engineers to facilitate on-demand technical support, maintenance and remote monitoring services.

Zetta founder and president Mike Ghazal said: “Over the past 12 years, we’ve built a strong reputation as a highly skilled and reliable partner.

“Agiliti shares our commitment to service, customer responsiveness and uncompromising quality, and provides a platform that will enable us to serve more customers as part of a broader, value-based solution portfolio.”

Agiliti is a medical equipment management and services company that offer bariatrics, beds, pulmonary therapy mattresses, fall prevention, ventilators, breast pumps, patient monitoring, chairs, and surgical equipment along with clinical engineering, on-site management, and surgical services.

Agiliti CEO Tom Leonard said: “Zetta’s specialized capabilities and technical expertise are an ideal complement to our expanding platform of clinical engineering services.

“This acquisition builds upon our outsourced and supplemental biomedical service models and enables us to further extend into full-service clinical engineering for high-end imaging devices.

“Our teams share a common approach based on the highest quality standards of medical device management, as evidenced by our mutual certifications to ISO 13485:2016. I look forward to delivering our combined capabilities to customers.”

Agiliti claims that it owns and manages more than 800,000 units of medical equipment for approximately 7,000 national, regional and local acute care hospitals and alternate site providers across the US.

In January, Federal Street Acquisition, a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Thomas H. Lee Partners, completed its merger with Agiliti Holdco, the holding company of Agiliti Health.

The two companies have combined under a new holding company Agiliti.

Leonard added: “Our Equipment Value Management solution provides a flexible roadmap to lower the cost and complexity of acquiring, owning and managing medical equipment. Within that framework, our clinical engineering services address the need among healthcare providers to more efficiently manage and maintain a growing and more complex range of equipment and technology.

“The addition of Zetta, and our previous acquisition of Radiographic Equipment Services (‘RES’) in 2016, reflect our commitment to invest in capabilities that help advance the clinical, financial and operational health of our customers.”