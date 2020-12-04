“Multi-respiratory viral detection will be critical to differentiate influenza from SARS-CoV-2 infections,” said Dr. Darryl Irwin, Vice President of Scientific Affairs. “The MassARRAY SARS-CoV-2/Flu Panel design includes a dual target assay for SARS-CoV-2 in addition to sophisticated assays that cover all flu A and flu B strains, enabling reliable detection and differentiation of these respiratory viruses.”

With the panel’s release, Agena also aims to alleviate material shortages, enabling laboratories to accelerate testing without concerns about instrument or assay availability.

“Agena proactively sourced and secured materials, in order to provide uninterrupted product availability to our customers,” explained Jason Halsey, Senior Vice President of Technology and Operations. “Agena’s respiratory molecular detection kits and MassARRAY Systems are ready for immediate deployment and we are equipped to provide reliable supply on a continuing basis.”