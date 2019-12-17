Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation at Capital Health - Behavioral Health Specialists

Image: Capital Health – Behavioral Health Specialists medical director Christi Weston. Photo: Courtesy of Capital Health.

For people struggling with major depression, Capital Health – Behavioral Health Specialists offers NeuroStar Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapy (TMS), currently the only device approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for treating this condition.

Major depression is one of the most common behavioral health challenges in the United States and can prevent those affected by it from enjoying simple pleasures and performing everyday activities. Neurotransmitters, produced by neurons in the brain, enable communication between the brain regions that control mood, but for people with depression, neurotransmitters become depleted or don’t function properly, in effect shorting out the mood circuit.

“Medication can be used to increase neurotransmitter production, but it doesn’t work for everyone and can come with a number of side effects, such as headaches, changes in appetite, sedation, and sexual dysfunction,” said Dr. Christi Weston, medical director of Capital Health – Behavioral Health Specialists. “TMS therapy uses targeted electromagnetic stimulation to increase neurotransmitter production, with the added benefit of activating deeper brain regions outside the treated area that also affect mood, all without the potential side effects brought on by antidepressants.”

TMS treatment begins with an initial run-through that determines the region of the brain to be targeted and the pulse strength that is required to effectively deliver treatment via a non-invasive coil that rests against the head. TMS sessions are just 18-30 minutes long, during which patients may feel a sensation like tapping on the scalp. To complete a full round of treatment, patients visit the office five days a week for 4 to 6 weeks. There is no recovery time needed after TMS therapy, so patients can return to normal activity immediately after each treatment.

NeuroStar Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapy is part of the comprehensive services offered by Capital Health – Behavioral Health Specialists to treat depression. If you think you or a loved one are experiencing depression, consult with your physician to learn what your next steps should be. Dr. Weston and her team work closely with referring providers to develop personalized treatment plans and will coordinate care with referring behavioral health practices where NeuroStar is not available.