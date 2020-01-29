STERRAD VELOCITY BI/PCD is used to monitor loads and assess process performance for vaporized hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) sterilisation

Sterilization, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) announced today it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a 15-minute time to result on the STERRAD VELOCITY® Biological Indicator (BI)/Process Challenge Device (PCD) for use in STERRAD® Systems.

The 15-minute time to result is up to 38% faster than competition and offers the fastest way to provide instrument sterility assurance for healthcare professionals. †

“Every minute matters in sterile processing,” notes Amy Smith, VP Global Marketing for ASP. “ASP Innovation to cut the BI read time in half allows customers to assure sterility for every instrument per AAMI guidelines while keeping up with the pace of a busy SPD. This is just another way ASP continues to partner with the healthcare community to elevate the standard of care by protecting patients at their most critical moments.”

It is for this reason AAMI ST58 recommends using a PCD with the appropriate BI daily, but preferably in every sterilization cycle. STERRAD VELOCITY® BI/PCD is the only rapid-read PCD validated for STERRAD® Systems that meets AAMI guidelines.

STERRAD VELOCITY® BI/PCD is commercially available in the United States. Existing STERRAD VELOCITY® System customers should contact ASP to get the 15-minute result with a software upgrade to their reader.

