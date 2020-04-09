Smart platform leverages telehealth, smart wearables, and AI to reduce risk to healthcare workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image: AARM partners with KaHa. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/krishna arts.)

Remote Patient Monitoring specialist, Advanced Remote Monitoring and sister company, Advanced Wearables announce 360-degree solution for monitoring and isolating potential COVID-19 cases in partnership with IoT and smart wearables developer, KaHa.

CONTINUOUS COVID MONITORING+ utilizes smart wearables like the armtrackrCCM+ wristband to monitor temperature, heart rate and other metrics, providing real-time data to doctors and/or authorities remotely, including heat maps displaying spread of the virus in particular areas for quick response. Both detects and reinforces social distancing and quarantine requirements, by alerting patient, doctor, or even authorities.

A key challenge is the difficulty detecting, monitoring, and tracking infected individuals and protecting those at risk. This Smart Platform can detect potential COVID-19 cases, track their movements, and more, providing support to doctors and healthcare frontliners, freeing-up much-needed manpower in overstretched healthcare facilities.

CCM+ utilises connected wearable devices to track a patient’s vitals remotely like temperature, heart rate or blood pressure. If anomalies are detected, the device advises the user to seek medical attention and prompts them to report any other symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, and so on, providing actionable intelligence on patients.

Forbes Council Member, Abigail Aboitiz, co-Founder of AARM and AWI said, “Our vision is to create the best Remote Patient Monitoring ecosystem and save the maximum number of lives. We are rolling-out CCM+ as a matter of urgency as time is of the essence in saving lives from COVID-19 and will deploy it with several key medical groups from mid-April.”

CEO of three acute care hospitals, David A. Kowalski adds, “I highly recommend AARM for their ability to monitor patients & residents and regulate the flow of visitors as we attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.”

KaHa Founder and CEO Pawan Gandhi, said, “The ongoing pandemic is a serious international public health crisis that will affect everyone, and with our partner AARM, we are setting it up carefully but speedily so it can make a measurable difference. It is a collaborative effort to solve the COVID-19 crisis and our specially designed product, algorithm, social and clinical micro-ecosystem will provide an effective tool for the patients, health providers and administrators.”

